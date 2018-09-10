BUFFALO, N.Y. - This week, there are four "ready center" events open to anyone looking for help applying for Real ID.

The first was this morning at the Belle Center on Maryland Street.

Wednesday, 10 a.m. - "Los Tahinos" Hispanos Unidos, Virginia Street

Thursday, 10 a.m. - "Los Tahinos" Hispanos Unidos, Virginia Street

Friday, 10 a.m. - Belle Center, Maryland Street

Erie County Clerk, Michael Kearns says the ready centers are the first of its kind in the state.

"We're gonna make it easy for them," Kearns said. "We're literally going to walk them through each one of the steps to make sure that by the time they're past that last step when they come to the auto bureau. They should be in and out within 10 minutes."

The hope is that this new effort will help speed people through the process now, so there isn't a backup at DMV locations as October 2020 draws closer. That's when the standard state-issued license and ID cards won't be enough to get through airport security.

MORE: Real ID: What you need to know

MORE: Will New York's DMV pro-rate if you upgrade to Real ID?

"There will be so many people waiting until the last minute," explained Kearns. "We're trying to be proactive in Erie County. No other county is doing this."

Auto bureau staff will answer questions, tell you exactly what you need to bring to the DMV in terms of supporting documentation, and can even set an appointment at the DMV to complete the application process. If you have transportation issues, they can help with that, too.

The federal requirements are laid out online, but Kearns worries that not all people have access to the internet.

"Many senior citizens don't have a computer and there are language barriers," he said. "So we have a Spanish speaking person here today at the Belle Center that will help with that."

Kearns says by mid-November they're planning to have a permanent ready center location at the Erie County Library in Downtown Buffalo near Lafayette Square. It's within walking distance of the DMV on Pearl Street.

He adds that by that time, all DMV locations should be able to make reservations to cut down on wait times, and that the long term goal is to have ready centers at library locations throughout Erie County.

© 2018 WGRZ