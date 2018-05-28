BUFFALO, NY-As they do every year, members of the Erie Co. American Legion, along with Boy Scouts and others, gathered at Forest Lawn Cemetery to make sure veterans who died serving their country are not forgotten.

The annual ceremony began with the decoration of hundreds of graves in the cemetery's Field of Valor as well as in the American Legion section of Forest Lawn.

Following speeches and a 21-gun salute, Monday's observance ended with the playing of Taps. This was just one of numerous services and ceremonies held in WNY throughout the weekend who gave their lives for our freedom.

