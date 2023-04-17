Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation announces North Aud Block development

This is the last remaining parcel of land owned by the state to be developed along Canalside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The last section of land owned by the state at Canalside is one step closer to being developed.

At Monday's Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation meeting of the directors, development plans for the North Aud Block were announced.

2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley is at the meeting where a plan for a mixed-use project with shops, a restaurant, and housing was announced.

This comes 14 years after the Memorial Auditorium was torn down. It is the remaining parcel of land owned by the state to be developed along canalside.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation controls the site.