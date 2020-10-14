Erie Canal closing for the season

All vessels are asked to exit the Canal by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie Canal, and the rest of the NY state canal system, will be closing to navigation for the season on Wednesday, October 14 at 5 p.m., according to the Canal Corporation.

Officials ask that all recreational and commercial vessel operators exit the Canal by that time.

While the Canal is closed, Canal Corporation employees and contractors will work on a backlog of maintenance projects that were pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canal Corporation said that closing Wednesday ensures that maintenance projects remain on track to be finished by the time the waterway reopens, which is scheduled for May.