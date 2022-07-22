New district superintendent and CEO named for Erie 1 BOCES

Michael Capuana will oversee services provided by Erie 1 BOCES to school districts in the region.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Erie 1 BOCES did not have to look far to find its new leader.

The organization announced Friday its board unanimously approved the naming of Michael Capuana as its new district superintendent and CEO. Capuana has worked for BOCES since 2009, most recently as assistant superintendent of instructional services.

In his new role, Dr. Capuana will serve as a representative to the NYS Commissioner of Education on behalf of the region's 19 component school districts, along with the Buffalo school district. In addition, he will oversee the instructional, managerial and technology services provided by BOCES to school districts in the region.

“Dr. Capuana has a proven track record of successful leadership and collaboration,” said John Sherman, president of Erie 1 BOCES Board of Education. “His interviews impressed the board as well as the selection committees. We’re excited to see how he will move the organization forward.”