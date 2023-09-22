Erie 1 BOCES expands to meet demand for programs like HVAC, electrical

Erie 1 BOCES expands workforce training programs to meet demand.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie 1 BOCES is creating more space for students in order to reduce a wait list for some of its more popular programs, like manufacturing, digital media and cosmetology.

Last month, BOCES opened a Career and Technical Education Center at the Calspan Business Park across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga. The location will house several programs — digital media, web technologies, game programming and video production, and recording arts — which have been growing for several years.

“CTE programming has been on the uptick for the last 10 years,” said Anedda Trautman, assistant superintendent of instructional services for Erie 1. “All of our BOCES across New York state have experienced wait lists for programs.”