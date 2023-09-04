Lockport Transit Drive-in hosts Taylor Swift night

The Lockport Transit Drive-in announced that they will be putting the eras tour on their big screen in October.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Lockport Transit Drive-in announced on their Facebook page Monday that they will be putting the highly anticipated eras tour movie onto their big screen.

The movie will be playing at the drive-in on October 13, and ticket details will be announced soon.

The pop icon had announced on Thursday August 31 on social media that a concert film covering her current "Eras Tour" would be coming to theaters in the U.S.

Alongside the Drive-in announcing that they would be playing it there are also tickets available for purchase at AMC Theatres, Regal Theater, Cinemark and Fandango.

The record-breaking stadium tour has already amassed a reputation of its own, with tickets being difficult to come by due to high demand and government inquiries launched over the handling of its presale by Ticketmaster.

But anybody who wasn't able to secure tickets will be able to get a movie ticket instead, with early sales already started for popular theaters.

You asked, we listened... 🎤🎸 TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR Ditch those tickets and experience the concert film at the... Posted by Transit Drive-In on Monday, September 4, 2023