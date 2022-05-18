Episcopal Presiding Bishop, The Most Rev. Curry sends a message to Buffalo after mass shooting

Bishop Curry was born and raised in Buffalo and on Wednesday he sent a pastoral message.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Episcopal bishop known around the world is sending prayers and well-wishes to his hometown.

The presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church is Michael Curry.

You may remember him from his engaging sermon at the wedding of Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the former Megan Markle, and Prince Harry.

Curry was born and raised in Buffalo and on Wednesday he sent a pastoral message:

"My heart is heavy with the news that a white supremacist gunman took the lives of 10 children of God in Buffalo on Saturday. I grew up walking distance from the scene of this hateful crime, and my friends and I used to ride our bikes around the neighborhood. Buffalo’s Black community raised and formed me. I grieve with the city and the people I love.

The loss of any human life is tragic, but there was deep racial hatred driving this shooting, and we have got to turn from the deadly path our nation has walked for much too long. Bigotry-based violence—any bigotry at all—against our siblings who are people of color, Jewish, Sikh, Asian, trans, or any other group, is fundamentally wrong. As baptized followers of Jesus of Nazareth, we are called to uphold and protect the dignity of every human child of God, and to actively uproot the white supremacy and racism deep in the heart of our shared life.

Please join me in prayer for the shattered families in Buffalo. Please also join me in expressing profound gratitude for the intervention by Buffalo police that likely saved many other lives. Even amid tragedy, even when manifestations of evil threaten to overwhelm, let us hold fast to the good. It is the only way that leads to life."