'Entire incident caught on footage' says Buffalo Common Councilmember, new details in shooting at Club Marcella

Buffalo Police believe the shooting stemmed from some type of argument.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man inside a Buffalo nightclub this past weekend was caught on camera according to Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, whose district includes Club Marcella.

The Buffalo Police Department said three people were shot inside the Michigan Avenue Club in the city's Cobblestone District Sunday just after 2:30 a.m.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the club. Two others were injured and taken to local hospitals according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson.

"I've been in constant communication with BPD and the club owners. The entire incident was caught on footage, so Club Marcella is handing over all of their footage to BPD for the investigation," Nowakowski told 2 On Your Side Monday during a phone interview.

Buffalo Police believe the shooting stemmed from some type of argument. Nowakowski added that somehow someone was able to retrieve a weapon from outside the club and bring it into the establishment.

Nowakowski said that BPD is now going over the club's safety plan following the incident. The club has armed security he added.

This was the second shooting in two weeks at Club Marcella. A security guard was shot in the parking lot during an incident last month.

When asked about whether the club could be shut down following the two violent incidents, Nowakowski said a determination has not been made yet.

"If you know if it needs to be temporary, temporarily closed down, you know, for the safety of everyone, but I'm not seeing or hearing that right now for BPD," Nowakowski said.

He added that Buffalo Police B District officers said the club has been in full cooperation and constant communication with the police.

One of the club owners spoke briefly with 2 On Your Side Monday morning and said he is "shaken" and "devastated" by what happened.

Nowakowski added, "I'm saddened but I'm determined to make the Cobblestone District a safe and welcoming district for everybody."