Enrollment for Niagara County correction officer examination has begun

The final date for enrollment will be October 28, 2021.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County is looking to hire people to become correction officers.

The enrollment period has begun. If you are interested in signing up to become a Niagara County correction officer, click here to look at the requirements of the position.

To qualify, you must be a legal resident of Niagara County for at least one month preceding the date of the written examination. You also must have graduated from high school or in possession of an equivalency diploma.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 28 and will cost $25, which is non-refundable. The exam will be held on December 11, 2021.