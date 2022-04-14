Lost engagement ring reunited with bride-to-be

Erica Evans lost her engagement ring last week as she was running errands with her baby.

AMHERST, N.Y. — On Friday, we shared a story with you about a woman who found an engagement ring in a parking lot. After getting dozens of calls, messages, and emails from people who lost rings, Julie Halm managed to find its owner.

On Friday we just showed you blurry video of the engagement ring that way its owner had to describe it to get it back.

"I was tearing my house up for two days. I thought it was at the house. I couldn't find it," Erica Evans said.

Evans lost her engagement ring last Wednesday.

"I was heading to the bank to get some papers notarized because I ended up totaling my car, well, I didn't, my fiancé did. I had my 11-month-old daughter with me, Willow, so everybody knows having a baby at home, you know, energetic, running around, trying to get into everything. I thought that I put the ring on, but I must have either put it in my pocket or my purse, and that's how I lost the ring," Evans said.

Evans was the only person who could accurately describe the ring to Halm.

"She inboxed me, and she had photos of the ring. She had photos of the ring on her finger, and it is such a gorgeous, unique ring that, you know, the moment you see it, you're like, yup, that's her ring alright, so that was a huge relief," Halm said.

"It's very specific, so when she said the name was in the ring, I'm like ok, it might be mine, then when you guys showed the blurred image, I'm like it's got a lot of diamonds like mine, I thought it was mine, so that's why I inboxed her," Evans said.

"I think a total of 35 people contacted me. I had a couple people whose rings had been gone for years. People who contacted me about their parent's rings that had been lost. I had somebody contact me and say they had lost the ring, but the diamond had been removed from it and it was on a new setting, and they didn't even know what that setting looked like," Halm said.

But as soon as Evans sent Halm photos of her ring, Halm knew it was a match.

"I lose stuff chronically, so it's nice to be able to return something to somebody and Erica's a great person, so it was an added bonus. I got to make a new friend and help a nice person out," Halm said.

"When I actually spoke with her and she told me this is your ring, like it couldn't be anybody else's ring, I was like, okay, that was my relief right there. I literally was in the car with my baby, and I just started crying because I've been just having a lot going on, I was like, you know, this is just a sign from God with everything else that's been going on in my life, good things do still happen," Evans said.