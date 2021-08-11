Employment agencies overloaded with requests for candidates

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employment and staffing agencies are having the busiest year in recent history, as they struggle through a labor shortage, trying to connect employers to local workers.

Lynne Marie Finn , president and CEO of Broadleaf Results Inc., an Aleron workforce management company, said some employers are “desperate” to find workers.

“Companies are turning to outside resources to try to fill positions,” she said. “The labor market is so tight. And for staffing companies, I don’t know if they’ve ever been busier than they are right now.”