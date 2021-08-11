x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Employment agencies overloaded with requests for candidates

Lynne Marie Finn, president and CEO of Broadleaf Results Inc., an Aleron workforce management company, said some employers are “desperate” to find workers.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
red and white Help Wanted Sign on a wood background

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employment and staffing agencies are having the busiest year in recent history, as they struggle through a labor shortage, trying to connect employers to local workers.

Lynne Marie Finn, president and CEO of Broadleaf Results Inc., an Aleron workforce management company, said some employers are “desperate” to find workers.

“Companies are turning to outside resources to try to fill positions,” she said. “The labor market is so tight. And for staffing companies, I don’t know if they’ve ever been busier than they are right now.”

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

   

Related Articles