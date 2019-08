Empire State Ride organizers had hoped to top the $1 million plateau during this week's 546-mile ride.

The event hit that mark on Thursday, making it the first time the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation reached that mark in its five-year run.

The Empire State Ride, which has nearly 180 riders from 22 states, ends on Saturday in Niagara Falls.

