One week and 546 miles later, it's done.

The annual Empire State Ride wrapped up Saturday afternoon in Niagara Falls. The cross-state cycling event raises money for the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The huge crowds and cheers, 178 cyclists finished up on Old Falls Street.

People from 22 states and the nation of Panama were all committed to seven grueling days, all in the name of fundraising for Roswell Park.

Riders say a sense of family develops when you spend a week grinding out the miles for a cause, and there was no lack of commitment in the group. Every cyclist had to raise at least $3,500.

As a group, more than $1 million was raised.

Before they said goodbye, though, there were a lot of group photos, and already there are plans to make this event bigger and more successful next year.

One of the riders, Dave Jackson, is currently battling pancreatic cancer at Roswell. He says he hopes to inspire others diagnosed with cancer.

