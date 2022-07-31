Empire State Ride comes to an end in Niagara Falls

The ride benefits the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Hundreds of bicyclists rolled into Niagara Falls Saturday afternoon for the end of the Empire State Ride. The ride benefits the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Over the week more than 200 cyclists have traveled more than 500 miles from the Mohawk and Hudson river valleys to the Erie Canal Corridor.

Participants say that the ride was challenging, but impactful.

"We all have either someone who's going through the cancer journey right now or we certainly know someone who's gone through the cancer journey or directly related to someone who's gone through it so we have to bond together to do something about cancer," said Terry Bourgeois the founder of the Empire State Ride.

The Empire State Ride first started in 2014.