Empire State Development, Preservation Buffalo Niagara award $500k to stabilize historic at-risk buildings

Nine awardees have been selected to receive funding as part of the first round of grants made through the East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nine properties on Buffalo's East Side will benefit from $500,000 in grant money through the East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund, which is part of the governor's $50 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund.

The money awarded to building owners is to be used to stabilize historic, at-risk properties so they can be maintained for future mixed-use, retail, commercial, or residential redevelopment.

"Each of the nine projects chosen to receive funding from the East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund represents an opportunity to restore buildings and reinvigorate neighborhoods,” said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler. “We applaud the awardees for working hard to preserve and renew these historic structures, which in the long run will help to both anchor and grow local businesses.”

The money will be used for roof repairs, mothballing precautions, and to fix more complicated structural issues.

The Broadway Theatre at 512 Broadway Avenue - $132,000 for a new roof

343-345 Broadway Avenue - $38,000 for repairs, masonry work, partial roof repairs

349 Broadway Avenue - $25,000 for roof and masonry repairs

1362 Jefferson Avenue - $79,800 to replace collapsed roof and floor

1380 Jefferson Avenue - $35,000 for repairs to roof, gutters, masonry and siding

339 Genesee Street - $50,000 for roofing and façade repairs

696 Genesee Street - $40,000 to make repairs to the building’s roof, masonry, and front façade bay windows

The Criterion Building at 625 William Street - $50,000 for needed structural work including roof replacement and masonry repairs

The Niagara Frontier Food Terminal Inc at 1500 Clinton Street - $50,000 to make necessary repairs to canopy roofs