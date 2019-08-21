TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Tonawanda City School District is hosting an emergency response drill on Wednesday with the assistance of the City of Tonawanda Police, Fire Departments and other agencies. The coordinated drill will feature emergency vehicles and personnel at the Tonawanda Middle School and Tonawanda High School.

The two schools will be closed to public access for the drill from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this time residents are advised to avoid the area on Fletcher and Hinds streets. The drill is only open to emergency agencies and professionals. Observers, spectators or volunteers will not have an opportunity to get involved at this time.

The public is advised that any activity at the schools during this time frame is planned, and there is no need to worry.

