With an upcoming change in scheduling for Buffalo Police detectives, Wednesday night might be the last best chance for the public to ask questions and voice their concerns.

Buffalo Police plan on moving their narcotics and A-District detectives exclusively to day shifts, a coverage area that mostly focuses on South Buffalo.

Their reasoning: the quality of work among detectives will be greater if they are all working on the same shift together.

Meanwhile, members of Buffalo's Common Council and the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association have voiced their issues with the change, and will be involved in an "Emergency Public Meeting" at Southside Elementary School at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

This change wouldn't affect the schedules of detectives in the city's homicide bureau or sex offense squad-- and Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side if a detective is needed on a night shift, they will be rescheduled to address the needs of the case.

The new changes would begin on Tuesday, January 15th.