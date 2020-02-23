AMHERST, N.Y. — A traffic note to be aware of Sunday if you are driving through Amherst.

There will be emergency bridge repair on the Eastbound 290, between the 990 off-ramp and Sweet Home Road.

This work will go from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The New York State Department of Transportation did not say exactly how long this work will continue.

RELATED: Depew announces speed limit change on George Urban Boulevard

RELATED: Cheektowaga holds meeting on proposed Union Road changes

RELATED: “Western New York’s toughest road race” to run for the 48th year