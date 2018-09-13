BUFFALO, N.Y. - An Emergency Alert will be sent to your phone next week, but don't worry, it will be just a test.

Police will be sending out an Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) test to your phone on Thursday, September 20 at 2:18 p.m. to make sure the system is working accurately. You will see "Presidential Alert" on the screen.

So, don't call the police - it is just a test.

"Any time the public is informed, it relieves anxiety and of course, we don't want our dispatch center to be overwhelmed with phone calls from the general public. So once again, we're reiterating, it's just a test from FEMA and we are aware of it," said Lieutenant Tom Haynes, Town of Tonawanda Police.

At 2:20pm, an Emergency Alert System test will follow at 2:20pm.

If there's an actual emergency next Thursday that would require a real alert, like severe weather, they'll postpone the test until October 3.

