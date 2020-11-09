Emergency Alert about COVID-19 sent out by Town of Tonawanda

The alert sent out was in regards to preventing COVID-19 and was sent out by the Town of Tonawanda Police.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger spoke to 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown by phone and said the emergency alert sent out was a test by the town's emergency response team. He says the town IT team was not aware a test was going to be performed this morning and the alert overloaded the town's website, causing it to crash.



Emminger believes the reason why people outside of the Town of Tonawanda received the alert Friday morning, is that the town's alert system links with the Erie County system.