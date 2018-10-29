BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo nursing home with a troubled history is now under new management.
The state health department appointed "The Grand Healthcare System" to take over Emerald North and South on Delaware Avenue.
2 On Your Side has reported on several problems at Emerald South, including an elderly woman beaten to death by a man living there, and a man who died trying to escape out a window.
The Grand operates nursing homes across the state and promises to improve conditions at the facilities here.
