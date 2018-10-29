BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo nursing home with a troubled history is now under new management.

The state health department appointed "The Grand Healthcare System" to take over Emerald North and South on Delaware Avenue.

2 On Your Side has reported on several problems at Emerald South, including an elderly woman beaten to death by a man living there, and a man who died trying to escape out a window.

The Grand operates nursing homes across the state and promises to improve conditions at the facilities here.

More: Poloncarz calls on DOH to put Emerald South in receivership

More: NYS investigating claims of molestation at Buffalo nursing home

More: 87-year-old man dies, after fall from nursing home window

More: Investigations into nursing home death

© 2018 WGRZ