Elmwood Village store donates nearly 500 bars of soap to Catholic Charities

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local shop is giving back to the community with a big donation to Catholic Charities.

On Thursday, the store called Ten Thousand Villages, located in Buffalo's Elmwood Village, made a donation of nearly 500 bars of soap to Catholic Charities.

Ten Thousand Villages is a fair trade nonprofit retail store. Everything comes from around the world and is all handmade. Back in December the store held a fundraiser where customers could buy a bar of soap with their purchase to be donated to Catholic Charities.

According to the store, the bars of soap donated on Thursday came from India.

"We say at our store when you're buying anything it makes a difference in the lives of our artisans, and when you're specifically giving a gift, it's a gift that gives twice because you're giving it to someone that needs it or wants it, and then it's giving back to the mission of our store," said Claire Werynski, store manager of Ten Thousand Villages.

According to Julie Lulek, senior director of Catholic Charities, the bars of soap donated from Ten Thousand Villages will go to the Ladies of Charity Fresh Start Program, which will help a lot of people get back on their feet. According to Lulek, the program is mostly supported by donations and helps families or individuals "who need a fresh start and send them on their way."

"So this was a real generous donation that we're thrilled to receive," Lulek said.

If you ever want to donate something to the Ladies of Charity Fresh Start Program you can schedule a drop off time by clicking here.