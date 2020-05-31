'Glass ain't cheap': Elmwood Village launches fundraiser to help pay for broken windows following protest

The protests were held following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many businesses in the Elmwood Village were damaged by vandals Saturday night, following the protests in downtown Buffalo.

In a post on their website, the Elmwood Village says, "Elmwood Village community members and supporters, thank you for your outpouring of support during the riots throughout the City of Buffalo. We are as shocked and discouraged as most of you by the events that precipitated last night and the ensuing aftermath."

They are asking the community to help support the businesses and raise money to pay for the broken windows that were damaged.