Elmwood Village Farmers Market opens for the season on Saturday

The market will be open now through November 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another spring and summer tradition is back for the season in Buffalo.

The Elmwood Village Farmers Market opens Saturday.

It will run every Saturday, rain or shine, through November 26. It's open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature fresh and unique products from area growers, makers, and producers.

Weekly vendors will be selling fresh produce, baked goods, fresh meat, flowers, wine, craft beer, eggs and dairy, honey, cheese, and more.

The market is strictly a producer-only market, meaning that everything being sold has to be grown or produced by the vendors themselves.