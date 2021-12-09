Elmwood Starbucks makes history voting for union by 19-8 vote

The National Labor Relations Board in Buffalo has ballots from two other area locations still to count.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — History is made in Buffalo Thursday as the Elmwood Ave. Starbucks has voted to unionize by a vote of 19-8. Votes were counted by a local representative of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). This is the first Starbucks store in the nation to vote for union representation.

Ballots are still to be counted for two other locations.

The Elmwood, Camp Road, and Genesee Street Starbucks locations filed a petition in early September with the National Labor Relations Board to officially hold union elections. Elections began Nov. 10 and ran through Wednesday.

A week after the three locations mentioned above announced they would like to unionize, two more expressed interest in unionizing as well. Those locations were at Walden and Anderson in Cheektowaga and at Transit Commons.

Heading into the election, workers at the three locations were confident that they would become the first unionized stories in the nation, despite alleged efforts from Starbucks to stop the unionization.