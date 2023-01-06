Elmwood Heights residents ordered to vacate

While the eviction notice is effective immediately, the city is still working with tenants to find housing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo housing court judge granted an order to vacate the Elmwood Heights apartments.

Buffalo's Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services, Cathy Amdur, called the building unsafe and issued a statement saying, "The housing court judge granted an order to vacate at 597 Elmwood this morning. While the order to vacate is effective immediately, the city will continue to work with tenants. Over the past several months, inspectors have been encouraging tenants to find alternate housing, and many have already relocated. According to the owner's representative, only ten tenants remain. This building is not safe for occupancy..."

The city condemned the Elmwood Heights Apartments back in March. A judge temporarily denied the City of Buffalo's request to immediately vacate the Elmwood Heights apartments and told the owner's attorney there'd be "one chance" to fix the violations cited by code enforcement. Now it appears the building's owners have run out of time.

2 On Your Side previously reported some people believed condemning the building would help address crime in Elmwood Village. But that left low-income renters who lived in the apartments with few options. Residents told WGRZ they tried moving across the street but were denied housing because they didn't make enough money. Those people tried to meet with the Elmwood Village Association to get help but said they felt they were not welcome at meetings.