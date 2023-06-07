Elmwood Heights building shut down; last remaining residents evacuate

The remaining two tenants moved out the building today prior to its shutdown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an issued court order last month, the Elmwood Heights Apartments have been shut down by the city.

The building at 597 Elmwood Avenue was officially condemned in March. Residents of the apartments were ordered to vacate in June after the building's conditions were ruled unlivable by Permit and Inspection Services.

The owner of the building had been given several weeks to improve the site and neglected to do so. City Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services Catherine Amdur said the owner has shown no interest in "doing the right thing" for the city and community, and that she will continue to take action.

"There already have been extensive fines. There will continue to be fines. This individual, the company who owns this building isn't paying their taxes. They're not doing the right thing, so we are looking at every legal action possible, and we're partnering with other government agencies to do that," Amdur said.

The city has begun the process of boarding up the site. The remaining two tenants of the building were provided transportation in their departure earlier Thursday, with they and all former tenants of the apartments given resources for temporary and permanent housing.

"We as the city are doing everything we can to make sure the building is secure, and then we're working with our partners and government on some other solutions," Amdur said.

Eminent domain has not been issued off the table. However, there are no plans to tear down the building. Amdur said she is hopeful it can be restored to its formerly beautiful state.