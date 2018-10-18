BUFFALO, N.Y. – The developers behind the ‘Elmwood Crossing’ complex at the former Women and Children’s Hospital in Buffalo have released updated plans and renderings for the $110 million private development.

In all, the complex will have more than 700,000 sq. ft. of space on 7 acres of land.

The updated plans include more green space, something requested by members of the community, according to the developers.

An open house on Thursday evening gave community members another chance to weigh in on the plans and also ask questions to leaders from Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate, the two companies working together on ‘Elmwood Crossing.’

Work should start on the building to be constructed near the corner of Elmwood and Bryant in the near future, with completion expected next year. Much of the rest of the project will take several years to get done.

When completed, ‘Elmwood Crossing’ will include a hotel, townhomes, apartments, condos, a daycare, a grocery store, other retail and office space.

The complex will provide “new and upgraded amentities to the area,” said Billy Paladino, CEO of Ellicott Development.

His counterpart with Sinatra & Company spoke to the excitement of the project.

“We are eager to start construction on the adaptive reuse of the former hospital site and are pleased to receive community input for this important project,” Nick Sinatra said in a statement.

To view those renderings you can look though our photo gallery below:

GALLERY: Elmwood Crossing redevelopment plan for former Women and Children’s Hospital

