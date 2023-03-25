Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is ceasing operation after 24 years

Organizers did not give a reason for why they are cancelling the festival.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizers for the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts announced on their website and social media pages Friday that they have decided to "cease producing the festival."

The annual festival has been held on Elmwood Avenue for more than two decades.

"After twenty-four years of producing an all-volunteer, free community event, and after much deliberation, we have decided to cease producing the festival. All Artist Market application fees received for this year’s event will be refunded electronically. We regret to have started up the festival engine in 2023, only to stop it. We regret any extra work this has caused anyone," they said in a post on Facebook.

They did not give a reason for why they are cancelling the festival. They turned off all commenting on their social post. The event was all volunteer and free to the public.