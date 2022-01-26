Elmwood Avenue Arts Festival looking for vendors, volunteers

The festival is looking for artists, craftspeople, musicians, dancers, puppeteers, food venders, non-profit organizations and volunteers to participate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is looking for vendors and volunteers for the upcoming 2022 festival.

The festival is looking for artists, craftspeople, musicians, dancers, puppeteers, food venders, non-profit organizations and volunteers to participate.

The festival is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization. You can fill out an application here: https://elmwoodartfest.org/2022-applications/

If you applied for either the 2020 or 2021 season, and did not request a refund, your application has been rolled over to 2022 and you do not need to reapply.