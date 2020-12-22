Elmira correctional officer pleads guilty to forging time off paperwork claiming military service

A 27-year-old former Marine stole more $3,300 in unearned wages, the inspector general says. He claimed time off for military training after the end of his service.

ELMIRA, N.Y. — A former Elmira corrections officer has pleaded guilty for forging documents to appear that he was attending military drills, in order to get time off.

Kyle Bouille, 27, previously served in the Marine Reserves, having completed his service in July 2017. He began working at the Elmira prison in 2016, and sustained an injury at work in 2019.

He was unable to work after the injury and received benefits such as workers compensation.

New York State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro says an initial investigation showed he altered a doctors note changing the date of his return to work to a later date, and discrepancies were found in his leave documents.

This led to a greater investigation by the inspector general's office, which showed he submitted a forged letter regarding mandatory military drills he would need to attend, well into 2018, which were after the actual end of his military service.

Bouille, who is from Corning, stole more $3,300 in unearned wages and leave benefits, during the time he claimed to be attending military drills, the inspector general says. He resigned in October, 2019.

“This individual fraudulently cited military service as a way to get out of work, and then further lied in an attempt to scam the workers’ compensation system,” said Inspector General Tagliafierro.

“Such actions are violations of the public’s trust. I thank DOCCS for referring the matter to my office after identifying the discrepancy.”

In New York State, the crimes Bouille pleaded guilty to are both misdemeanors: petit larceny and attempted fraudulent practices under the Workers Compensation Law.