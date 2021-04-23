Elma Meadows, Grover Cleveland golf course openings delayed again

Erie County officials are hoping to open the courses as soon as Monday 'if course conditions progress,' according to a Friday tweet.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Parks officials had hoped to open Elma Meadows Golf Course and Grover Cleveland Golf Course this week.

Snow and rain interfered with that plan, and now they're hoping to open the courses as soon as Monday "if course conditions progress," according to a Friday tweet.

In late March, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced that golf courses were set to open May 1, but that could change depending on the weather. Season passes are also now available for purchase.

Season passes for the Cazenovia, Delaware, and South Park golf courses can be purchased at the course golf shops on the weekends in April or on the conservancy's website.

"As we swing into spring, we look forward to welcoming golfers back to all three of Buffalo’s courses within the Olmsted park system," said Stephanie Crockatt, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy's executive director.

In the Town of Tonawanda, the Brighton Golf Course and the Sheridan Golf Course officially opened for the season April 15.

