Church in Elma 'total loss' following fire

ELMA, N.Y. — The steeple of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Elma was under renovation when it went up in flames before 3 p.m. Saturday.

A church member late Saturday night told 2 On Your Side that Sunday's service has been moved to Ebenezer United Church of Christ at 630 Main Street in West Seneca at 10:30 a.m.

The church member added that no injuries were reported. A number of volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

"They were able to save the cross from our altar," the church said on Facebook, adding that the 1862 structure was a "total loss."

We reached out to fire departments and local officials about the cause of the fire. We did not immediately hear back.