Elma church plans fundraiser in an attempt to rebuild after fire

ELMA, N.Y. — Five months after a devastating fire, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Elma is holding a fundraiser in an attempt to rebuild the church.

A basket raffle, pulled pork dinner, and live music will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church. The dinner costs $15, and the proceeds will help rebuild the parts of the historic church that were damaged in the fire.

A number of volunteer fire departments responded to the scene back on May 13.

"They were able to save the cross from our altar," the church said on Facebook, adding that the 1862 structure was a "total loss."

