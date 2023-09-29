Elma-based nonprofit selling lakefront Evans mansion used as group home

ELMA, N.Y. — Elma-based nonprofit Sasi is selling a historic lakefront mansion in Evans.
The 20,289-square-foot building at 7200 Lake Shore Road is situated on 25 acres of land. The asking price is $2.73 million.
Sasi has used the mansion as a home for people with disabilities.
"It has become increasingly complex for us to maintain," said Jeff Paterson, president and CEO of Sasi. "It's a beautiful property, it has a long history, and for a nonprofit that's funded with Medicaid dollars, it's really challenging to give it the attention and the care that a property of that kind deserves."
The organization will start moving the building's 12 residents out next month. Other Sasi properties nearby have enough space to accommodate them, Paterson said.
