ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — An Ellicottville man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say Bryan Scharf, 30, was pulled over Friday in the Town of Ellicottville and showed signs of intoxication. Troopers say Scharf failed field sobriety tests at the scene.

He was then arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Ellicottville where he refused to submit to a chemical breath test.

Scharf was charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law. He was arraigned in Little Valley Town Court where he was released on his own recognizance.

Scharf is due to appear in Ellicottville Town Court in March.

