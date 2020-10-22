Business First: Ellicottville braces for a long, Canadian tourist-less winter

The border restrictions have made things rough for Ellicottville.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Lynn Timon, manager of Alexandra, a gift shop on Washington Street in Ellicottville, misses her regulars – her Southern Ontario customers.

Restrictions at the U.S.-Canadian border since March 21 have been bad news for Ellicottville, the Cattaraugus County vacation and ski hot spot. Canadians account for nearly a third of Ellicottville's visitors and vacation-property owners.

"I miss them on a business and personal level," Timon said. "Things are not normal now. We have no idea if it will get worse this winter. But we do miss our Canadian neighbors."