Business First: Ellicottville braces for a long, Canadian tourist-less winter

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Lynn Timon, manager of Alexandra, a gift shop on Washington Street in Ellicottville, misses her regulars – her Southern Ontario customers.
Restrictions at the U.S.-Canadian border since March 21 have been bad news for Ellicottville, the Cattaraugus County vacation and ski hot spot. Canadians account for nearly a third of Ellicottville's visitors and vacation-property owners.
"I miss them on a business and personal level," Timon said. "Things are not normal now. We have no idea if it will get worse this winter. But we do miss our Canadian neighbors."
