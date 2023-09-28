Ellicott plans 92 West Seneca apartments, considers fourth hotel

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Ellicott Development is planning to build a pair of mixed-use buildings near its existing hotels in West Seneca — and is considering building a fourth hotel down the line.
The company has applied to rezone a 4-acre cluster of parcels on the west side of Slade Avenue from C-1 to C-2, a commercial zone which allows residential development.
The plans submitted to the town call for two four-story residential buildings, each with 46 market-rate residential units and first-floor commercial space.
"We're hopeful we can get under construction there next year," said Tom Fox, director of development for Ellicott.
Read more of this from our partners Buffalo Business First.