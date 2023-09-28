Ellicott plans 92 West Seneca apartments, considers fourth hotel

The company did not disclose the projected cost of the project.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Ellicott Development is planning to build a pair of mixed-use buildings near its existing hotels in West Seneca — and is considering building a fourth hotel down the line.

The company has applied to rezone a 4-acre cluster of parcels on the west side of Slade Avenue from C-1 to C-2, a commercial zone which allows residential development.

The plans submitted to the town call for two four-story residential buildings, each with 46 market-rate residential units and first-floor commercial space.

"We're hopeful we can get under construction there next year," said Tom Fox, director of development for Ellicott.