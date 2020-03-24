BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dwindling occupancy rates, attributable to coronavirus concerns, have prompted Ellicott Development Co. to close three of its 10 area hotels.

Closed as of this past weekend are the Fairfield Inn & Suites, a 107-room hotel on Rensch Road in Amherst; the 84-room Wingate by Wyndham in Ellicottville; and the 108-room Country Inn & Suites on Slade Avenue in West Seneca.

More than 50 people have been laid off because of the closures.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website here.

