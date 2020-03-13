AMHERST, N.Y. — When the Statewide Mutual Aid request was made on 9/11, Ronald J. Smeller Jr., a lifetime member of the Ellicott Creek Volunteer Fire Company, went to Lower Manhattan to serve his fellow Americans.

On March 10, Smeller passed away from an short illness associated with those who served. He was 57 years old.

He had served as EMS Captain and was elected to serve as corresponding secretary for this year.

Smeller was also a paramedic who served the community through several companies including Mercy Flight, Amherst Columbia Ambulance,Twin City Ambulance, Towns Ambulance, Rural Metro Ambulance, and Lasalle Ambulance.

The family will have a brief funeral service at the Ellicott Creek Fire Company Station 1 (45 South Ellicott Creek Road, Amherst, NY 14228) from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters can pay their respects after the funeral from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ellicott County's chief requests that fire departments contact Dominic Creamer, from Amherst Emergency Services & Safety, about the time they would like to attend. His contact information is dcreamer@apdny.org or 206-4010.

