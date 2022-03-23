Aging Ellicott Creek dam gates will remain open this season

Restaurant owners are concerned about what the change will mean for outdoor dining.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — If you've been to the park or eaten at one of the restaurants on Main Street in Williamsville by Ellicott Creek, you've seen the Ellicott Creek dam.

It is more than 90 years old, and the Village of Williamsville says because of its age and condition, it's no longer safe for workers to install the gates. So, this season, the gates will stay open.

"As far as the smell concern, we don't know at this point, but either way we have to remedy the situation before we can get water back to the channel," says Tim Masters, Williamsville Code Enforcement Officer.

For now, the gates installed every April in the Ellicott Creek dam will stay out. That means the channel near the restaurants around Island Park in Williamsville will not fill up with water this spring and summer.

The Village says the dam is in such rough shape, it's too dangerous for workers to get up there.

"The DPW workers are forced to hang over the edge of this structure and force them in place to get them to slide down. It's just, it's not a smooth operation anymore at this point," says Masters.

The Village is trying to figure out what can be done and how much it would cost to fix the gates. Meanwhile, it means a change to the landscape.

"We will not have water to surround Island Park. That is the western channel and it will most likely be dry, a dry creek bed, unless of course, you know, we have heavy rains at any one time and then, you know, there would be some water in there," says Village of Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers.

And that's what's concerning restaurant owners. Our partners at Buffalo Business First reported this on Wednesday. Those concerns include potential bad smells while people are eating outside.

"Personally, I don't think there will be because it's a bedrock channel. If that dries up, it's going to be rock, so if you get a small amount of rain, could it pond in there a little bit? Maybe. Perhaps, but it's not going to be there that long in my opinion," says Masters.

Masters inspected the dam and says the next step is an evaluation.

"The visuals will not be as good. I understand that, but at the same time, we have to do the proper evaluation before we can okay the workers to go back on the dam," says Masters.

The timeline is unknown, and the Mayor has this message for restaurant owners.

"If I were in their shoes, I'm sure I would have the same concern. Unfortunately, I think we're between a rock and a hard place with this. It's a high cost item that the Village is not in any position at this point to afford and to repaid, and at this time, you know, we're going to have to rely on I believe some higher government entities to help us out with the cost of that," says Rogers.