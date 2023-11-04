Elevated fire risk across the Northeast, WNY this week

This beautiful dry stretch could pose a threat with the potential for brush fires.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even this gorgeous stretch of sunny and mild weather comes at a price. With gusty winds, dry soil, and low humidity this week, there's an elevated fire risk across much of the Northeast, including Western New York.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. With a gusty westerly breeze, low humidity, and dry soil, there is an increased risk for rapid wildfire growth. Prescribed burns may get out of control. A Red Flag Warning could be issued for this timeframe too.

Similar conditions are present too for Western New York Tuesday and Wednesday, though no weather alerts have been issued. Farther east across the Northeast, Red Flag Warnings warn of this danger.