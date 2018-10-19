TONAWANDA, NY - Town of Tonawanda Police now say one person is dead after large house fire Thursday night on Sunset Terrace.

The fire started just before 11:00 P.M. and collapsed part of the home.

A statement from Superintendent of the Sweet Home Central School District says the victim of the fire was a student at Glendale Elementary School.

Dear Sweet Home families, It is with profound sadness that I write this letter to let you know that one of our Glendale Elementary students was lost in a house fire yesterday – October 18th. Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student. During this time as the school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief, the school district will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all of our students and staff at Glendale. A student death is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress for some students. If you feel that your children are having difficulty, we encourage you to discuss their thoughts and feelings to help them work through their grief or concerns. Please also consider monitoring and discussing your children’s communications (social media, phone, e-mails, text messages) to further assess their potential needs.

If you feel that your children need to speak to a counselor or other caring adult, please do not hesitate to call our schools and let us know. Our Sweet Home Family Support Center can also provide you with resources or contacts to help your child cope with loss. Mrs. Anne Nowak is the coordinator of the Family Support Center and she can be reached at 250-1228 or anowak@sweethomeschools.org.

This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will lean on each other as they fondly remember their classmate. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me, your building administration or your child’s school counselor.

A police officer and firefighter were both injured. No information about the victim is being released at this time. The Red Cross is working to temporarily re-locate other residents of the home.

Police plan an update on the fire later this morning.

