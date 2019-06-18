TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A celebration was held at Thomas Edison Elementary school in the Ken-Ton District on Monday to mark the end of a successful fundraiser.

Back in the fall an author read the story of a young girl in Burkina Faso who had to walk a long way for fresh water to students, and the school was inspired. They helped raise more than $10 thousand to build a new well in that West African country.

In addition to building a new well in Burkina Faso, some extra money raised will also go towards repairing and maintaining existing wells in the country.