BUFFALO, NY-- Got an old television or computer you want to dispose of?

The Erie County Department of Environment & Planning is hosting an electronic drop-off event.

It will be held Saturday, October 27 from 9am-12pm at Erie County Community College South Campus.

You must register to participate in the drop off. Only the first 400 county residents to sign up will be accepted.

To register: www.erie.gov/recycling or call (716) 998-8073.

Here are the items that will be accepted:

televisions (only TWO (2) TVs per household will be accepted)

computers (desktop & laptop)

monitors (flat screen & CRT)

computer accessories (mice, keyboards, webcams, speakers, microphones)

cables & all IT accessories

storage devices (external hard drives, solid state drives, SD cards, memory cards, card readers, etc.)

computer power supplies

printers (ink, toner, & cartridges)

gaming devices

network devices

computer peripherals

circuit boards

These items will NOT be accepted:

smoke detectors/carbon monoxide detectors

devices containing liquid mercury (thermostats, switches, medical devices, thermometers)

gas powered equipment

CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, and cassette tapes

household hazardous waste; materials containing liquids

Freon-containing devices/materials (refrigerators, air conditioners, de-humidifiers)

radioactive materials

PCB-containing materials

large appliances (stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers)

batteries (alkaline, wet cell, dry cell)

broken/bare CRTs

propane tanks

wooden speakers

