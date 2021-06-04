After the pandemic suspended elective surgeries in 2020, the hospital will resume orthopedic procedures and become a center of excellence for orthopedic care.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A year ago the COVID-19 pandemic ended all non-emergency surgeries at area hospitals including Sisters of Charity Hospital in Cheektowaga.

Now, after a year on hiatus, Sisters Hospital, St. Joseph Campus is resuming orthopedic surgery. Additionally, the hospital will expand its services, as part of an overhauling plan by Catholic Health, to create a "service-focused center of excellence."

"Our orthopedic co-management group met regularly to plan for the resumption of elective cases, develop new safety protocols, and plan for the continued growth of our program,” said Walt Ludwig, president of Kenmore Mercy Hospital and lead executive for Catholic Health’s orthopedic service line. “This kept us focused, so when we were finally able to resume elective cases, we were able get off to a quick start.”

Catholic Health says that despite the temporary suspensions of elective surgery in 2020 because of the pandemic, the hospital system was able to meet the demand for orthopedic care.