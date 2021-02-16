Elective surgery pause helped stabilize hospital staffing in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hospitals in Pittsburgh are celebrating the implementation of a vaccination program for more than one reason: Hospitals there say they’re seeing fewer staffing issues as more workers get vaccinated, helping to reduce the number of staff out on quarantine as well as reducing costs for more expensive per-diem workers.
In some cases, staffing got so tight that hospitals considered cutting back on elective procedures and surgeries to re-deploy staff.
That’s exactly the opposite situation of Western New York, where the state twice mandated a pause on elective procedures and surgeries. Though it resulted in a loss of millions in revenue for hospitals, workers were moved into different departments and even different sites to help meet staffing needs.