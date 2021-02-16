x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Elective surgery pause helped stabilize hospital staffing in WNY

Workers were moved into different departments and even different sites to help meet staffing needs during the two NYS-mandated elective surgery pauses.
Credit: WGRZ
ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hospitals in Pittsburgh are celebrating the implementation of a vaccination program for more than one reason: Hospitals there say they’re seeing fewer staffing issues as more workers get vaccinated, helping to reduce the number of staff out on quarantine as well as reducing costs for more expensive per-diem workers.

In some cases, staffing got so tight that hospitals considered cutting back on elective procedures and surgeries to re-deploy staff.

That’s exactly the opposite situation of Western New York, where the state twice mandated a pause on elective procedures and surgeries. Though it resulted in a loss of millions in revenue for hospitals, workers were moved into different departments and even different sites to help meet staffing needs.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

Related Articles