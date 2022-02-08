Elderwood settles case with DOJ

Elderwood said that even though an agreement was reached, the settlement is not an admission of guilt.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was announced on Tuesday that the senior care company Elderwood has agreed to pay $950,000 to resolve allegations of inappropriate billing to Medicare and Medicaid.

The US attorney's office said the company is accused of submitting false claims for payment of therapy services.

Elderwood said that even though an agreement was reached, the settlement is not an admission of guilt.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General said they agreed to settle the complaint filed by a former employee, whose employment terminated in 2014 according to Elderwood, alleging inappropriate billing.

“Defending these types of subjective allegations of overutilization in court requires an unsustainable allocation of resources that we believe are better used to enhance resident care,” said Chuck Hayes, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Elderwood.

The allegations occurred between 2013 and 2018 at specific Elderwood facilities including, Elderwood at Amherst; Elderwood at Cheektowaga; Elderwood at Grand Island; Elderwood at Hamburg; Elderwood at Lancaster; Elderwood at Liverpool; Elderwood at Waverly; Elderwood at Wheatfield; and Elderwood at Williamsville.