Elderly man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child over an eight-year span

WARSAW, N.Y. — An elderly Livingston County man is facing a long stretch behind bars for a nearly decades long case of sexually abusing a child.
Lonnie Day, 74, of Nunda, pleaded guilty Thursday in Wyoming County Court to Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree. Day was arrested last August.
The Wyoming County District Attorney's office said the abuse took place during the time period between 2008 through 2017 while the victim was between four and 12 years old.
Wyoming County Court Judge Michael Mohun agreed to a 12-year prison term when Day is sentenced in November. He is also facing 20 years of post-release supervision upon release and must register as a sex offender.
"I want to commend Investigator Jacob Opala of the New York State Police for his swift investigation which resulted in being able to bring this case to a just resolution", said Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen. "Given the defendant's age, this result is the equivalent of a life sentence, so I am confident he will not be able to harm any more children."